Last November, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law allocating to Texas almost $16 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The law includes $10.2 million coming to Kerr County. Senator Dawn Buckingham and Rep. Andrew Murr voted “Yes” to approve the funds, as did all the Texas Senate and 97% of the Texas House. The county sent out a Citizen Survey in November, and 58% of the Kerr County residents who responded approved of keeping the monies.
The funds can be used for law enforcement and emergency response infrastructure, expanding internet access, medical expenses for health care facilities, help for nonprofit organizations, increases in access to clean drinking water, improving stormwater infrastructure and other one-time projects. The county commissioners, with community input, are evaluating the highest priorities for our area.
