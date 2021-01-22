I met a man who is living in his truck. He asked me for a favor, and he told me he had cancer. I started helping him, running errands with him. … I went to Chick-fil-A [and] tried to get him soup. I was going through the drive-thru, and Mr. Matthew was taking orders on a laptop in the drive-thru. He heard me talking to the man; he asked me what was wrong with the man, if he had cancer. Then he took his money out of his wallet and paid for it [the meal]. I just thank God there are still good people like that. … A lot of people ask me, “Why are you doing that?” It’s because I care. I care about people. We all need somebody in our life.
Imelda Thomas, Kerrville
