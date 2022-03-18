I am writing to urge the citizens of Kerrville to vote May 7 for Proposition A to build a modern and comprehensive Public Safety Facility. The new Public Safety Facility will co-locate the city’s police department, fire department administrative offices, Emergency Operations Center, municipal court, all supported by a combined Information Technology Department. The new facility will replace the small, old, substandard, non-ADA compliant former bus station currently housing the police, save the cost of leased space now paid by the fire department, replace the inadequate metal building currently housing the court and locate the Information Technology Department with the emergency services, which account for 78% of its support.
Co-locating the city’s four crucial public safety departments in one modern and adequately-sized facility will allow them to function synergistically, more efficiently and effectively. It will improve emergency response and communications times, centralize emergency operations for the next winter storm or natural disaster, provide training rooms and K-9 animal care, and the Public Safety Facility will be built to accommodate updated equipment, technology and future growth.
