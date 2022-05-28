The shooter in the Uvalde elementary was (...) a child for whom the public-funded child services system failed to identify and support him through the trauma of his fraught home life and a reported speech impediment. His life obstacles attracted bullying from an early age by classmates, bullying which publicly funded services are inadequately funded to control and remediate.
This child’s life was a nightmare through his 18th birthday this month. Texas then allows him to assume rights in the absence of an adequate childhood education preparing him for the rights and responsibilities extended by our state to adults.
