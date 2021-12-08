On Tuesday, an 86-year-old client called me at work asking for help. She and her 76-year-old friend had been traveling Highway 290 to Fredericksburg from Junction when her tire separated from the sidewall just past Harper.
I wasn’t sure who to call that would quickly take care of them, so on a hunch, I called Lindley’s Taxidermy in Harper. I explained the situation and asked who they would recommend. I was so surprised when they told me they would personally go out and look for her and change the tire.
