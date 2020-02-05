Teamwork is essential to the success of an organization, family, sports team and even friendships. I am a big sports fan, especially with high school and college football. I am learning all about the new Spurs, but if you ask me about the former Spurs’ glory days, I can probably have a decent conversation with you.
When the Cowboys or Texans are playing, I will watch them, but most other NFL games I can pass on. But, I did watch the Super Bowl this past weekend, because I felt that both teams were coming into the game with great examples of teamwork and pride in the sport. Plus, Mahomes is a Texas boy, so I was rooting for the Chiefs.
What a game! I read that the owner of the Chiefs paid for every staff person in the organization to attend the game. What a fabulous testament to teamwork. The 50 years since their last win also resonated with me, because of our Dietert 50th anniversary this past July.
Teamwork is crucial to community organizations and nonprofits to ensure our participants receive the best service possible. Here at the Dietert Center, we strive to always put our best foot forward for you.
This week, we are without one of our valued team members. She got “drafted” to a sales position in Dallas, and we had to say our goodbyes. We are so sad to lose her, but very happy for her in her new adventure. Diane Curry-Asper has been part of our family in more ways than one. Serving as our development and marketing director, she has brought innovative activities and events to the center. Whether setting up a coffee bar for the Meals on Wheels drivers and front lobby, cooking special treats for volunteers or events, running a tennis tournament or managing the day-to-day tasks of development and marketing, she was the epitome of a team player.
Her work ethic and dedication had an even bigger place in our heart.
Her husband was diagnosed with early onset dementia, and she started coming to Peggy Pilkenton’s classes on caregiving. Through the support group setting, she learned we had a position open. She didn’t have much nonprofit experience, but I could see and feel the passion in her heart for what we do here. Boy, was I right! The past 15 months have been such a positive experience. As her husband passed on, her Dietert family was there to surround her with love and support.
We will always be in her heart and she in ours.
Teamwork takes everyone to pitch in at times to make it all work. I hope you can feel our teamwork when you step inside the doors of the center.
AARP TAX SERVICE
As a gift to our community, the Dietert Center is once again hosting the AARP Free Tax Service. We do not charge them any fees during this two-month stretch, and for that we ask for the community’s assistance.
If you are coming to the center to get your taxes prepared, please be mindful and aware of special parking and gathering areas. Our programs must go on during this time, so do not park in the areas that say Meals on Wheels or Take 5, and do not gather in front of the kitchen doors.
AARP will be open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursdays through April 15. Periodically, they will close on certain days due to our need for the space, so look for signs on the doors before you enter. Remember, the AARP volunteers and the Dietert Center are providing this service free to our community, so please be supportive of our teamwork.
DINE WITH US
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
This week’s menu features chicken Florentine today, Italian beef and pasta on Thursday, beef enchiladas on Friday, chicken and sausage jambalaya on Monday, peppered beef tips on Tuesday and rosemary chicken on Feb. 12.
Come have lunch with us — and bring your friends.
