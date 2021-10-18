I feel strongly that the COVID-19 vaccinations were not handled carefully enough by the government’s oversight nor provided enough adequate time to evaluate their effects and thus should be considered even dangerous to be mandatedly (sic) administered to the general population until thorough examination and debate has occurred.
Before I started having my children — granted, it’s been a long time since 1980 — I worked in two trade associations in their science departments in the Washington, D.C. area, American Meat Institute and Core Refiner’s Association, as assistant director in the former and coordinator director, the latter, that worked with the Federal Drug Administration, United State Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, Capitol Hill, watchdog groups and other trade associations along, of course, with the companies as represented. A significant activity for my positions was watching and debating the correct amount of testings regarding foods and environmental chemicals.
