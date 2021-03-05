The big freeze left us without water for 10 days. At 85 and 84 years old, my wife and I were obviously very concerned. Then the neighbors and the Hunt community stepped in with potable water as well as flushing water, firewood and homemade dishes (meals). Many thanks to Mike and Alana Little, Chris Ann and Bill Brown, CA Martin, Joe Atkinson, Salvador Acosta, Jane and Hale Schlaben, our daughter, Anne, and the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department. It has been a blessing for us to live in a community that believes we are all family.
Bill and Weezie Furbush, Hunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.