We stayed in our rooms for a week. A resident contracted COVID-19 (and) was removed elsewhere across the street. Our gang at New Haven has been double vaccinated and boosted.
The meals are four stars with fish, pizza, shrimp alfredo and chili. Breakfast is an egg entree, coffee and juice. We receive our meals in our rooms. At 10 a.m., we receive smoothies, and iced tea is plentiful.
