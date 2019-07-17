Horrified at the ignorance
This is what I learned from watching the Democrat debates on June 26 and 27: The Democrat candidates for president either don’t understand the Constitution of the United States, or they don’t care about it. Their obedience to Marxism is so profound that they are willing to ignore 160 years of death, poverty and totalitarian rule around the world to bring those horrors to your doorstep, all in the name of power and control, because, they know best, don’t you know? They seem oblivious to the failures of modern Western nations’ attempts at socialism, with populations less than many of our states.
Marxists lied to the public in 1913 to pass the 17th Amendment, which stripped the state legislatures of their ability to choose their senators, a cornerstone of the Republic that separates us from mob democracy. Now, another cornerstone, the electoral college, is under attack. You have to be really clueless to not see the pattern of abuse and degradation of the Constitution over the last century by Democrats. The Democrat Party today might as well be the Communist Party.
By marginalizing our constitutional republic, Democrats are eroding our freedoms and rights protected by the Constitution. In their socialist democracy, your God-given rights will be at the discretion of the government, from which you will receive everything they think you need. There is not a single aspect of socialism that is allowed in the enumerated powers of the Constitution. Generational welfare and abortions-on-demand to regulate the population, and open borders and unenforced immigration to destroy the national identity and flood the nation with poverty-stricken people that need the government to survive, is only the beginning. Socialism is unconstitutional. Our founders were smarter than any Democrat alive today.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
Disappointed with cryptogram quote
I had expected the daily cryptogram in the 4th of July paper to be a quote from a real American hero who fought for the freedom of this Republic. Imagine my surprise when it was a quote from Hollywood socialist Michael Moore. I’m ready for my subscription to expire.
Judy Oshipp, Kerrville
Consider helping WWII museum
If only council members could think out of the box for change, instead of bringing to Kerrville more banks and fast-food chicken restaurants, they could actually attempt to woo something of great substantial value to the city.
In the news article, it states that “The National Museum of the Pacific War” museum can only display about 3 percent of its artifacts to the public at one time.“ This statement alone could be a gold mind for Kerrville ... which is just 22 miles away from Fredericksburg.
We have right in the center of downtown Kerrville, a huge building that is only marginally ever used. I’m talking about the Old Schreiner’s Parking Garage in downtown Kerrville. If we had some forward-thinking council members instead of the “lets keep Kerrville the same as it ever was” types — but energetic Council members who could look into the possibility of going up to Fredericksburg and have a meeting with The National Museum of the Pacific War curators and offer them an opportunity to take advantage of all that unused covered facility in the heart of downtown Kerrville.
We should suggest to the museum the joint collaboration of the unused square footage available to display more of their artifacts. The annexation of the use of said square footage for an “Extended Museum Tour Adventure” under the same tickets system (that would include all of what they have to display in Fredrickburg and what “could be displayed” in Kerrville.) Not in competition with them, but a joint business interest in the same thing.
If a done deal, Kerrville should offer to update the upper floors of the parking garage (thus still having parking available on the first floor) into a modern, up-to-date facility for the display of and caretaking of some of that “overflow artifacts the museum has hidden away in storage, giving it a chance to be seen by the general public.
This could be a win-win for all involved. The museum would have a venue to display more than just 3 percent of their artifacts and would be part of ticket sales. Kerrville could have something great to bring people into town to stop off and see on their way out to the Hill Country. Plus, provide more meaningful jobs besides fry cooks, also giving the local businesses a huge boost in visitors that might not have ventured further from Fredericksburg on their road-trips.
Question is, do have any city council members who can see past the “let’s keep Kerrville exactly the same as it ever was” mentality and at least look at something like this objectively and at least do a study on its feasibility? Or, just bring in more chicken restaurants and banks. Like we need more of them.
Joseph Fields, Kerrville
