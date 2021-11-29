I’m proud to be an American and cannot imagine living anywhere but the United States. I have enjoyed traveling to many different countries; however, the sweetest sound is when the (Transportation Security Administration) officer at customs says, “Welcome home.”
When we have a disaster in Texas, the first place the governor calls is Washington, D.C. This has been true at least 20 times in the last five years, including most recently with the deadly, historic winter storm that hit Texas.
