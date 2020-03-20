n Thursday we saw something that we can all get behind — unity.
The races for the Kerrville mayor’s office and two places on the Kerrville City Council are expected to be an interesting one, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic swept the country and has changed the course of daily life.
So, it was heartening to see that the six candidates all agreed to seek the election being pushed back, which could mean it will take place at the same time as the November general election. It’s a good call.
At best, the normal period for the candidates to campaign has been disrupted beyond measure, and it’s clear that it’s no longer a good idea to hold candidate forums or other traditional means of meeting candidates.
While the Kerrville City Council would still have to approve a date switch, the consensus of those running is clear — we’re better off moving it.
It’s the right call. Most importantly, it shows that all of them have the best interest of the community in mind, and that’s what running for council should be all about.
HIT: The community is starting to rally
Keeping up with the constant barrage of news regarding the coronavirus can leave people sad, depressed and in a true sense of isolation.
However, we’re starting to see people reaching out and sharing ideas about how to cope with what is going on. Parents are sharing ideas about activities that can be done with children while self isolating during this pandemic. We will be sharing plenty of that in the days to come, especially as the local school districts settle into an extended closure.
Businesses and community groups are working hard to try to protect the community.
Kerrville Window Fashions posted it is offering virtual appointments for its customers.
Out at Comanche Trace, residents there are urged to support the country club’s cooks, bartenders and waitstaff through a series of carry-out and delivery getaways.
The River Trail Cottages is sharing beautiful pictures of spring and encouraging others to share their pictures on Instagram.
Hippie Chicks Bakery shared a photo on Instagram that said “Faith over Fear.” We’d agree with that.
Bella Photography, which is owned by Bella Shearhart, shared a graphic about why social distancing is so important in containing this virus.
And then there’s H-E-B, which is weathering an unreal push against its resources, but there they are — open and ready for business.
Those are just small examples, and we’re looking forward to sharing more, but that’s what this community is all about — caring for one another. You could also say that we’re solutions-oriented, and if you take a look at social media of those who live here, you really get a sense of that commitment.
MISS: Those who doubt
The Centers for Disease Control released a study that showed how serious the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is for all age groups. There has been a suggestion that only elderly people, along with those with serious underlying health issues, are most at risk, but the CDC’s study disputes that for the United States.
What the study shows is that it’s a problematic disease no matter the age group, but it doesn’t dispute that it’s particularly deadly for those over the age of 85, where the fatality rate is as high as 27%.
The group with the highest rate of infection are 20- to 44-year-olds, but only about 20% require hospitalization and 4.2% of those may require admission into an intensive care unit. Where it gets scary is in the 45-64 age category, where about 11% would require admission to an ICU.
In the state of New York, there are more than 1,500 cases, of which 19% require hospitalization. New York has more than 3,000 ICU beds and is on the brink of being overwhelmed by the virus.
Down here in Kerrville, we’ve got 12 ICU beds. Those beds have to serve those people in our community who will suffer through other illnesses and diseases that will not take into account there’s a pandemic ongoing.
It is the impact on intensive care units that have public health authorities concerned across the world, and it’s one of the primary reasons driving the shutdown of so many services. If you just start doing the simple math on this virus and how many people it could put in the hospital — while keeping in mind the number 12, the number of beds we’ve got here — then you might think twice before doubting the nation’s health care professionals.
