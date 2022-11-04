More attacks on Verna Benham in the Oct. 20 letters to the editor indicate that she must have spoken truths that the leftists don’t like. So much for the First Amendment and the free expression of opinion if these socialists get their way.
It is perfectly reasonable to assume (Barak) Obama is behind (Joe) Biden’s throne, given that much of Biden’s staff used to work for Obama. The evidence is not lacking, and the observations are not new. Avowed communists, Marxists and socialists permeate the White House. Not a single soul who believes in the Constitution works there, thanks to Obama.
