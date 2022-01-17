I was reading with interest your article on county maintenance (in the Jan. 13 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) ,about sewer clean out covers installed (during a) sewer project.
l, myself, a long time ago, worked on the expansion or Thompson Drive from Sidney Baker Street to the State Hospital and installed manhole stations. Our company also worked on the expansion of Texas 173 from the loop to Texas 16. To make a long story short, you basically have a state job, county job, city job, along with your state, county and city engineers, and everything gets inspected by them.
