There are only a couple spots left for the presentation by Peggy Pilkenton, RN, who serves as our Dementia Care Coordinator, on the Caring for Someone with Dementia: Family and Friends Caregiver Training on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb 3-19. If you are caring for a loved one with memory loss, cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, you will benefit from this educational support program.
Attendees will learn about the changes that occur with these conditions and how to be more prepared while developing skills in the process. The class size is limited, so don’t delay in signing up.
As I have said before, I so wish I had had the opportunity to attend a class like this when I was caring for my dad. Call or stop by soon to reserve those last spots, and give yourself the gift of understanding and support.
If you are the caregiver for someone with cognitive impairment, consider participating in our Take 5 Day Respite Care program. Pilkenton, her wonderful staff and volunteers provide activities and meaningful engagement for your loved one while you are able to take a breath from caregiving and tend to those things we all have to take care of. Special activities are designed for participants to promote social interaction, peer support, self-help skills and just plain fun.
Currently, this program is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Give Peggy a call at 830-792-4044 to determine if this program would be a good fit for you and your loved one. They can come one, two, or three days a week, and lunch is included in the daily rate of $35. The best part is that your loved one has a great day and you get a chance to re-energize.
CLASSES, TRIPS & MORE
Club Ed has great classes lined up, including Basic Computer: Next Step for a three-session class on Feb. 3, 5 and 7. Learn about using the Windows 10 library system for files, folders, pictures and documents. Save the date of Feb. 17 for the class on Your New Computer. This two-hour class will introduce you to computers and help you decide if they are right for you and what kind to get: desktop, laptop, tablet — or will a smartphone be enough for you? The instructor will also show you what you can accomplish with your new computer and what the risks are.
Join us on Feb. 3 for Medicare: What It’s all About to learn everything you need to know about what is covered by Parts A, B, C, D, as well as Medigap supplements.
The Texas Hunter Education class set for Feb. 1-2 covers wildlife conservation, management and identification, firearm safety, Texas hunting laws and safety in the field. You will need to sign up with Club Ed and also the Texas Parks and Wildlife prior to completion of the course. The next Buying Your First Handgun Instruction will be a two-session class on Feb. 6 and 8. The first session is in a classroom setting, and the second is at the gun range.
The bus is almost full for the day trip to the Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass on Feb. 4, so call soon to reserve your seat. If your luck doesn’t go as planned, mark your calendar for a new class not in the catalog, but you are sure to enjoy. Poker: A Winnable Game will be from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Feb. 13 for three weeks for only $19.
Mark your calendars for an exciting adventure to Branson, Missouri, April 19-25, to see the shows and the beautiful scenery. Stop in and visit with our Dietert Center travel volunteers about all the fun we have in store for you.
Upcoming DLI classes include Geology of the Hill Country on Feb. 4, Understanding Digital Challenges on Feb. 6, Germans Come to Texas on Feb. 11, Mars Missions: What We Have Learned on Feb. 13 and My Luckenbach on Feb 20.
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We will have meatloaf with Creole sauce today, smothered steak on Friday, green chili pork on Monday, lemon baked fish on Tuesday and chicken Florentine on Wednesday.
