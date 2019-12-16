If there’s one thing people have strong opinions about it’s Christmas movies.
So, just a few weeks after being chastised for using polls, we decided to flood the market by asking folks their opinions about what their favorite movie is, and we did it in the form of a tournament. The staff picked 32 contenders, but the caveat was they had to be feature-length movies.
While some argue these sort of opt-in polls are dangerous, the only thing we think is dangerous is if you can really include “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie, but those who chose to participate said yes and advanced it to the second round of our tournament, which we are hosting on The Kerrville Daily Times’ Facebook page.
The participation in this — some of it dictated by the Facebook algorithm — has been all over the map. The big winner so far has been the Tom Hanks movie, “The Polar Express,” which has garnered the most votes, with 102 in a first-round win against “The Gremlins.”
Also joining the most-voted-on mix was “Santa Clause,” “Home Alone,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The tournament will continue through most of the week.
Got an opinion about Christmas movies? Send us a note and we’ll share a few next week.
POLLING IN TEXAS
A new CNN poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a larger lead in the Texas Democratic primary for president— no doubt a benefit from Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the race.
Biden commands a 20-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders and a 22-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Biden’s 35% share of the crowded field for the Democratic nomination is his largest in Texas.
A YouGov poll from August had O’Rourke with 14%, while Biden was at 23%. A Fox News poll suggests that Biden now commands 30% nationally against Sanders and Warren.
SPEAKING OF FOX
Fox News posted a story about its most recent impeachment poll, and it buried the story behind this: Weeks of congressional hearings and debate have failed to move the electorate on impeachment.
Of course, it’s all about spin and the underlying story is that 50% of those Fox polled wanted Trump impeached and removed, 4% wanted him impeached but not removed and 41% didn’t want him impeached. Those polls also align with Trump’s approval ratings, where 53% disapprove of the job the president is doing.
CHANGING MINORITY TO MAJORITY DATA
The Pew Research Center released a report last month about the changing demographics of counties across the U.S., and Texas leads the way when it comes to Hispanic majorities at the county level. The report said 69 counties across the U.S. now have a Hispanic majority.
“In 2018, Texas was home to the 10 counties in the U.S. with the largest shares of Hispanic residents,” the report said. “Starr County, home to about 65,000 people overall, had the largest concentration of Hispanic residents, at 96% of the population. Other counties where Hispanics accounted for an especially large share of residents included Webb (95%), Hidalgo (92%) and Cameron counties (90%) — all in Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.