The arrogance of the article in the April 23-24 edition (of The Kerrville Daily Times) written by the Citizens for Safety and Security in Kerrville is truly amazing.
The remark of “if you do not read the paper, listen to the radio or attend City Council meetings, you have no one to blame but yourself” is insulting. What you obviously don’t comprehend, committee, is that those “uninformed people” are working hard to keep a roof over their heads. They are trying to feed them and give them a decent life in Kerrville. They don’t have time to pay any attention to the ramblings of clueless individuals who quite probably aren’t struggling to make ends meet. Their kids are grown and their homes are paid off, or close to it. They don’t give a rip about what anyone else thinks or how it will affect them.
