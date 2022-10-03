A recent article about the Butt-Holdsworth Library and their celebration of Banned Books Week left me happy that the library was wise enough to recognize that good literature should not be destroyed by one generation offended by another. Educated people recognize that books written with the flavor and customs of a particular time still have lessons to teach other generations who have the maturity to read past the changes in language, morality and customs of those times.
Imagine my surprise to learn that the focus of the Library’s Banned Book Week were children’s books, promoting the normalization of gender confusion, homosexuality and homosexual acts among children that have been banned by other libraries and school districts across Texas and the nation. The Butt-Holdsworth Library considers these books suitable for your children.
