I believe that the public should have all available information concerning the COVID-19 vaccines to make an informed decision as to whether or not they wish to take it. A lot of information is readily accessible but local and national journalists seem to lack the curiosity or interest to report basic facts.
The FDA’s letter of emergency authorization to Moderana and Pfizer state that their vaccines “may be effective.” The Fact Sheet that both Moderna and Pfizer provide to health care providers contains the statement, “The COVID-19 vaccine may not protect all vaccine recipients.”
