I appreciate your running the guest column by Katie Olse, CEO of the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services with headquarters in Austin.
Katie is a true professional who knows what she’s talking about. She served for years as a leader in the Department of Family and Protective Services and then chose to come to the private sector and lead TACFS, the oldest of state-wide alliances of organizations like Hill Country Youth Ranch that care for Texas’ most vulnerable children. She fights tirelessly to help our cause in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.