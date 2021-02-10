News of late has justifiably been dominated by Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. While it seems incredibly complicated, at its base, it is a simple question. We need to set aside legalistic arguments over such terms as “incite” and “insurrection.” We need to disregard convoluted legal arguments over the meaning of the Constitution. We need to put aside our own partisanship, preferences, prejudice and preconceptions. If we do these simple things we arrive at the core question lying at the heart of the impeachment: “Do we believe that it is acceptable to do or say anything whatsoever to seize and maintain power?” If not, then senators must vote to convict Trump.
If, however, they do believe any actions taken and any words spoken are acceptable in the name of maintaining power, they will acquit. In this context, how they vote says more about them than the proceedings. If they vote to acquit, they are effectively saying that they themselves will lie, cheat and steal to maintain power. After all, their vote to acquit makes it clear that they believe that such actions and speech are entirely justified and acceptable —‚ whether for Trump or for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.