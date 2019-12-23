Why would The Kerrville Daily Times publish an article so insulting, so self serving and so left wing biased by someone from Chicago, or Los Angeles prior, in our hometown newspaper. Did some millennial from Austin even proofread the article before deciding to insult more than half of this county?
I’m not sure if I will take the Daily Times anymore. Know your audience dummy!
Gary Harris, Hunt, Texas
Your reprint of the article on Dec. 18 by Dahleen Glanton from the Chicago Tribune was inexcusably biased and disgusting. Kerrville has nothing in common with Chicago, IL. Obviously you don’t know who the majority of Kerrville are and if only half of the Republicans in Kerr County cancel their subscriptions, you will be out of business. For you to even print that just goes to show your own biased slant. After my subscription runs out, I will be cancelling it! You, Kerrville Daily Times do not know who your customers are. Hopefully you will be out of business before next year. You deserve to go out of business!
Mary Mays, Kerrville
Those of us from the State of Illinois are well aware of the Chicago Tribune’s political bias, as evidenced in your Opinion in Wednesday’s paper. As subscriber I would expect our local paper to be politically non biased and avoid printing far-left or far-right political “opinions”. At the end of any editorial like the Tribune editorial by Dahleen Glanton please state in bold print that it does not represent the opinion of our local paper. Thank you.
Larry Moss, Kerrville
In Wednesday’s edition, The Kerrville Daily Times published an article by Dahleen Glanton of The Chicago Tribune titled ‘Dem’s Goal was always to impeach’. This article is a travesty of journalistic reporting and indicative of the mental condition of “Never-Trumpers” and the far left wing of the Democratic Party.
First, this type of article should never be published by a newspaper devoted to true content without a corresponding response on the same page by someone who disagrees with Ms Glanton’s point of view. I consider it comparable to Timothy McVeigh writing an article justifying the Oklahoma City bombing.
Secondly, the harm done to our country by this woman and her ilk has probably done exactly what was desired by those who want to affect our election processes, and I can imagine them laughing in glee over the present impeachment procedure and its results.
Finally, please do not let your newspaper fall victim to the propaganda, lies, and intrigue being concocted by the extreme tinhat kooks who are trying to convince themselves that the present political gyrations are justified.
Larry Scott, SMSgt, USAF (Ret), Fredericksburg
I just read an article about Trump’s impeachment in this morning’s paper. I am still incredulous that you would print something that is so vicious and so full of nasty adjectives about any person, much less the President.
It is anyone’s prerogative to dislike a politician and to write about it, but I am appalled that this newspaper would print anything so disrespectful about any person regardless of party affiliation.
Shame on you Daily Times!
Arnold Lachner, Kerrville
I have a real urge to cancel my long time subscription to The Kerrville Daily Times as a result of your publishing an editorial from a Chicago newspaper. The source is so biased that there is no credible reason to believe this stuff.
Chicago is a Democratic haven and has been for many years. To speak out about how corrupt a person is or was does not seem to count when the subject is that city and its leadership. If these allegations are true and all of us outlanders are so uninformed, why did not the media make that case in 2016? When this scribe says ”The majority of Americans realized Trump was a fraud from the start.” does not reflect the fact that Trump carried the majority of the counties in the country, all but 57 of the 3141. If you don’t consider New York City’s vote, he did win the popular vote. His popularity in most areas except major cities is increasing, not diminished so the narrow mind of a Chicagoan has no particular value to your readers.
I give you one last chance to be more respectful to the input of reasonable people of both parties. It is interesting that to qualify a letter to you says: “letters supporting candidates should not disparage other candidates.”
Does this hold true when speaking of voters?
James H. Coulter, Kerrville
I am disappointed that the Kerrville Daily Times ran the Op-Ed piece. It is nothing but name calling with little or no logic or supporting facts. I hope you will find and run an opposite view piece to counterbalance this article.
William B. Thomas, Jr., Hunt
