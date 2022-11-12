I strongly believe that it’s time to step down from fiery rhetoric and to remember the reasons we believe libraries are important to our community. All books are probably not suitable for all readers. That’s one of the reasons libraries sort collections by category and arrange departments by age and interest.
While many people read from online sources today, the library still serves as a center where new publications can be found and where resource materials are abundant, with free access to critical internet services and a gathering place for groups to meet. Most of the books chosen for purchase come from library user requests.
