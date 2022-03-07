In a recent column, Verna Benham longs for a return to religion, equating it with a return to greater morality. Religion and moral behavior are not synonymous.
History is full of examples of people who claimed great religious fervor while committing heinous, immoral acts, and there are plenty of examples in our own time of religious “leaders” committing the very sins they rail against in public while behind closed doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.