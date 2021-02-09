The headline "Locals team up to write musical based on Bible," intrigued me. I read the writer's description: "Overall, ‘For Such a Time as This’ is a love story; Esther meets a king and falls in love." He continues, saying she has flaws, including attention deficit disorder and absent-mindedness but uses these flaws to her advantage to overcome the villain who threatens her people. He asserts that "people don't take her seriously. She outsmarts the bad guy, and she and the king live happily ever after."
This description of the play's heroine is nowhere near what the biblical Esther was. Esther was very attractive, and the king chose her to be his wife and queen. Esther was a Jewess. She was raised by a relative, Mordecai. Mordecai overheard a plot to kill the king and reported it. Later, Mordecai told Esther that the king's second in command, Haman, had convinced the king to kill all the Jews in his kingdom. Mordecai challenged and exhorted Esther to speak up and plead for "her people." He told her she may have been born "for such a time as this."
