(I have an issue with) The Arcadia Live’s marquee. Half the lights are burned out. The original marquee, hidden from view streetside, should be returned to its original location, where it can be seen. But, if the (new) one is to be kept on the front, at least keep it in working order. After all, this is what visitors will see.
Ken Pinkham, Kerrville
