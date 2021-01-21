Kerrville neurologist Dr. Anand Mehendale recently died after contracting COVID-19. A column from his daughter, Dr. Rachel Mehendale, also a neurologist, appeared in the Daily Times. A few days later a letter to the editor was published that questioned the thinking of the younger Dr. Mehendale, apparently trying to find the motivation behind certain of her statements.
My son has a very rare neurological condition. Before his first appointment, Dr. Mehendale thoroughly educated himself on this condition so he could better care for my son. At each subsequent appointment Dr. Mehendale’s compassion and intelligence were plain to see.
