I watched with great amusement the dramatic premiere of the acting career of Brenda Hughes at the Nov. 8 (Kerrville) City Council meeting. The raised voice. The fake anger. The slamming of books. What a performance.
She proved our point, though. None of the books she was throwing around were from the children’s section at the (Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library). They were obviously way too big to be kid’s books. She got them from the adult section, which is where books containing adult topics belong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.