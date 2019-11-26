In a time of crisis, it’s an important reminder to be grateful for our law enforcement community. When word of the shooting at Kerrville Walmart spread, police and deputies responded in force to the store, helping evacuate employees, while searching the store for a possible suspect.
The horrifying reality for our law enforcement professionals was they were in for a very long night and day with a murder investigation and then an hours-long standoff with the suspected shooter. Police were left trying to sort out why Melissa Villagrana, a 38-year-old mother of three from Fredericksburg, was shot to death in the parking lot of the store. That was followed by a 15-hour standoff with the shooter, who eventually killed himself inside the Rio 10 Theater.
For many of our law enforcement officers, this was a harrowing and exhausting day. In fact, most worked 24 hours straight through before being relieved. The standoff ended when Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT officers entered the theater in force. Those officers were instrumental to help support our own law enforcement officers and deputies.
This is not a happy story. What we find solace in is the simple fact that we have dedicated public servants who remain at the ready to step up and serve their communities. We can find fault or place blame at times, but no one would argue that we are grateful for those who put themselves in position to serve.
MISS: DRIVE-BY RUMORS
Leave it to television news to come up to Kerrville to cover breaking news and leave us with insightful coverage. While we understand the need to grant anonymity to terrified Walmart employees after a workplace shooting, this kind of reporting typifies what’s wrong with television news:
Tuesday, an anonymous Walmart employee agreed to speak with us exclusively about the shooting. According to the coworker, both the suspect and victim worked at the Walmart. “There were rumors they were dating or something like that,” said the anonymous Walmart worker.
That report was from WOAI in San Antonio. An anonymous Walmart worker told The Kerrville Daily Times that he suspected it was an issue between two employees. It remains unknown the motive that caused this spasm of violence that ended in the death of two people, while disrupting the lives of hundreds in Kerrville who were impacted by the standoff.
Reporting speculation about what happened benefits no one.
MISS: Trashing our waterways
One of the best reasons to live in the Hill Country is the quality of life and natural beauty of the region, and that’s why we were discouraged when we ran a photo of hundreds of mini plastic liquor bottles floating in a pooled area of Cypress Creek just west of Comfort.
Not only is Comfort one of our most scenic and beautiful communities, the Cypress Creek area is one of those unique features found only in the Hill Country. However, to think that someone would hold such little regard for this area and this waterway is troubling.
We were also concerned when we discovered there’s no way to really report this sort of thing — at least in Kendall County. To clean up the mess would have required a pretty solid community effort, because the bottles were in waist deep water and not easily accessible from the creekside, but it should have never happened in the first place.
We can do better when it comes to taking care of our natural resources and taking pride in the Hill Country.
HIT: A full turnout for Kerrville Kind
We were thrilled with the turnout on Thursday for the speech by author Tim Madigan, who told more than 150 people about his friendship with the late television host Fred Rogers.
Madigan profiled Rogers, the star of the iconic children’s television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” in a 1995 article for the Fort Worth Star Telegram. Madigan’s speech about the friendship, his own battles with depression and his admiration for a man who seemed to have unlimited energy to engage with others left barely a dry eye in the house.
It was a moving and poignant day, and for all those who attended Thursday’s event, it was hard not to walk out of the Schreiner University ballroom without a smile on their faces. The Kerrville Daily Times’ goal for this initiative was to continue the work through the coming years. We’re always going to be committed to telling important and difficult stories, but at the same time we feel it’s important to celebrate the human spirit and goodness in our community.
HIT: Economic news, fiscal management strong for Kerrville
There’s a reason why the financial team at the city of Kerrville is an award-winning group — they keep things running smoothly. This is a credit to the strong city leadership of City Manager Mark McDaniel and his team, including Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier, and we’re grateful they have put the city in a strong financial position.
There are many positives with the city of Kerrville as we move toward 2020 — a robust economy being No. 1 — but there also are many challenges. However, the prudent financial planning of the city has put it in a position to provide essential services, while absorbing costs on ones that aren’t always as successful, and that’s appreciated by the residents of Kerrville.
The city will end the year in the black, and all economic signs are pointing toward another good year — with home prices clicking upward and sales tax increasing. New businesses, including the addition of Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight, should certainly add to that uptick.
