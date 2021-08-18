In (Bethany) Puccio’s recent letter (“Bond election would force city to ‘thoroughly define a project’” in the Aug. 14-15 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), she accused Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn of leading the city to reprioritize public safety below elective projects such as parks, the River Trail extension, Arcadia Theater renovation and financial support for the sports complex. As a board member of the Economic Improvement Corporation of Kerrville, I am compelled to correct the record.
The River Trail extension to Schreiner University and the Kerrville Sports Complex are financed by EIC funds, which are derived from sales tax. Per state law, EIC funds can’t be used to finance a public safety facility.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.