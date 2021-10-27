I’m responding to the letter (to the editor in the Tuesday, Oct. 26 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) written by Hank Macy. I believe the furthest thing from our minds at this moment is placing blame and finding fault.
There are two children who died and several people injured at this event. Some of the injured are also parents who lost their children on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.