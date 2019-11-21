What weird weather we have been having: cold for a few days and then warm for the others. That’s the great part about living in Texas. If you don’t like the weather, just wait 30 minutes and it will change.
I love these days in the 70s, but, we all know there is going to be more cold weather coming, so please consider dropping off a new warm blanket to share with those who may not have one. We are a collection location for the Boomers & Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. The blankets will be distributed to Meals on Wheels clients, Kerrville Police Department, Hill Country Veterans Center and the Raphael Community Free Clinic.
There are lots of additional places to drop off your donation, including Alamo Hospice, Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza, Peterson Hospital and Ambulatory Care Center, Emerald Cottages, River Point, The Medicine Stop and the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Help us make sure our community members are warm and also feel the warmth of love and care from all of us. The blanket drive runs through Dec. 7, so don’t delay. I am sure there are some great sales going on at our local stores.
AROUND THE CENTER
Please join us from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 for our annual Dietert Center Open House and Volunteer Appreciation get-together. There will be great snacks, coffee and tea for your enjoyment. Shonna and her kitchen team have wonderful plans for the afternoon.
If you know of anyone who needs some minor home repairs to get ready for the winter, give Nick Villanueva a call. He can set up one of our volunteers to help you out or refer you to others if your project is too large for us.
He also is the expert on our Medical Equipment Lending program. This service is busy every single day, either taking donations of equipment in or loaning them out to community members.
Oh, and don’t forget about our Reassurance Call program. If you or someone you love just needs to have someone check on them every morning, have them sign up for this program. The client gives us a call at the center every weekday morning to let us know they are OK. If we don’t hear from them, our volunteers give them a call. If they can’t be reached, we call their contact person for them to follow up.
Give Nick a call at the center, 830-792-4044, for more information on any of these programs and let us help you out.
Club Ed classes are in full swing for November and the first part of December and include: Texas License to Carry on Nov. 30, So, You Want a New Computer on Dec. 2, Falls Awareness Lengthens Lives on Dec. 3, Texas Hunter Education on Dec. 7-8 and Emergency Preparedness Basics on Dec. 9 and 11.
To help you get ready for the holidays, all the regular health and fitness classes will also be in session so that everyone can get ready for all those great holiday refreshments or recover from them.
Join us for the last Dynamic Learning Institute program about “The Stories Behind our Favorite Christmas Music” on Dec. 4.
Register for classes online at dietert center.org, clubed.net, give us a call at 830-792-4044, or stop in to register and, while you are here, have lunch with us.
Our lunch menu this week includes pork loin today, chicken and dumplings on Friday, breaded pork chops on Monday, Swedish meatballs and egg noodles on Tuesday and turkey and dressing on Wednesday.
Come join us.
Remember, anyone of any age can participate in the classes at the center and dine with us Monday through Friday.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
