Is it just me or, are there other drivers that are fed up with the traffic lights at the intersection of Texas 27 and Goat Creek Road Cutoff?
I can see no reason that westbound traffic and eastbound traffic turning left at the light can’t turn at the same time. It would cut down on waiting time and traffic congestion during rush-hour traffic.
I guess TxDOT is in charge of this. Maybe they will see this letter and make some changes to the lights. It really is a pain.
Larry Hinds, Ingram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.