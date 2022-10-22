We have seen four different shows on the Cailloux Stage. “Leading Ladies” was a comedy with a terrific cast, fantastic costumes and a jaw-dropping set. A Symphony of the Hills performance was so professional and well executed. Classic Nashville with national theater stars. Beautiful singing and fascinating stories. A funny group of canines performing amazing tricks. They had the whole audience laughing.
