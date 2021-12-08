It is quite interesting how we argue amongst ourselves about the “right” to kill people before they are born. Then, when a teenager kills every teacher and classmate that he can, in one violent attack at his school, we wonder where he could have acquired such a blatant disregard for life. Then we blame the gun.
Cynthia McBride, Kerrville
