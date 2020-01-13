If there’s one thing that riles up folks from Kerrville it’s the threat of another fried chicken establishment, and when we asked on Facebook if the city needed a KFC there were 835 people who cast their vote either yes to chicken, or no to chicken.
The issue of fried chicken has been a hotly debated one. Outside of a question about bowling, this has been our most engaged poll on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.