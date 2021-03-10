Our governor, in an attempt to appease his base, has declared Texas “100% open,” despite our state’s poor record with infections and vaccine availability. I guess that is his prerogative, but here is mine: If I walk into a business and none of the staff are wearing masks, I’ll walk out. If I enter a restaurant and see every table in use and no distancing, I’ll walk out. If I see any situation in any business where preventative practices are not obvious, I’ll leave.
If you want my business, do the right thing. Hang in there with the right actions, and we will get through this soon enough. Despite the actions of our governor in Austin.
