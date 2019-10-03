Thanks to columns that clear up vagueness
Jeff Anderson’s column, in the Sept. 13 issue of the Daily Times, cleared up my vague definition of the the word “blessed.” He related that “the Greek word for “blessed” means receiving divine aid or protection. Divine aid that makes possible our enjoyment of peace, tranquility and joy”.
That paints a much clearer picture of being blessed. The key word here is “divine.” I have heard parties bless people without asking God to do the blessing like when we sneeze. I know that God is implied but other times, when some parties bless someone, God is not implied. Jeff’s definition should discourage this.
Another word, that I have heard since my youth, is the word “begotten” which I’ve heard only in the Bible verse; “God gave his only begotten Son”.
I finally looked it up and my dictionary states that it is “a past participle of beget.” Beget is defined as “to father; sire; to cause to exist; produce”.
Thanks to Jeff and his well-written columns, we are motivated to clear up the vagueness in our minds.
John Crews, Kerrville
In praise of courtesy in political conversation
Although my grandfather and my dad were newspaper men, I have never written a letter to the editor of any newspaper. But recent letters submitted to the Kerrville Daily Times have prompted me to do so.
I am first a follower of Christ, then a conservative and a Republican. I grew up in a family where there was much spirited political debate: my mother, a Republican; my dad, a Democrat; my grandfather, a Republican. I remember sitting on the floor playing with my dolls and listening as my dad and grandfather talked politics. Sometimes heated, but there was no name calling. Neither considered the other “deranged-sounding” because they expressed, out loud, their personal political points of view. And always honor was given to the office of president of the United States.
Several presidents have come, served and left office during my lifetime. I have not always agreed with how they governed our nation, nor with how they conducted their personal lives. But, for me, the office of president has always had my respect.
Political opinions have always been expressed. But now it seems we debate our politics, and in doing so, not only attack the individual’s opinion, but the individual’s personhood. I’ve seen it many times in letters to the editor, on Facebook (even between family members) and other media forms.
I miss civility. Politeness and courtesy in behavior and speech. Isn’t there a way to express personal opinion without personal attack and hatred? It is my personal opinion that we all need to exercise some self-control, instead of letting it all hang out, as we used to say.
Attack my opinion, if you must. But not my personhood. Express your opinion passionately, with civility, honor and self-control. Anyway, that’s how I see it.
better send your letter to trump. gene
