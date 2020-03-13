The blizzard of news coming out about COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, is almost hard to imagine, but it’s happening minute by minute as the world rallies to overcome a virus that scientists are still trying to understand.
Here in Kerrville, there is plenty of movement when it comes to preparation, but the illness still is impacting our lives here with disruptions to goods and services and potential for illness. The actions taken by President Trump are aimed at curbing the spread of the virus here, but the truth is its impact is already here to some degree.
There has been much misinformation about the virus, from its lethality to people blowing it off as just the flu. On Thursday, the Texas Medical Association pushed back against that assumption and laid it out in stark terms.
“World Health Organization data suggests that 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic, but 15% are severe infections requiring oxygen and 5% are critical infections requiring intensive care,” the association wrote in a media advisory.
Now, that sounds like good news, but the cautionary tale — and why so many precautions are being taken — is that 20% number could easily overwhelm our health care system. COVID-19 is more easily transmissible than the flu and lives longer than the flu, and the severity of the illness when it strikes is not the same as the flu.
So, while many believe the precautions taken are a knee-jerk reaction, or instilling a panic, they’re actually the best response considering how much is not known about this virus. Again, the Texas Medical Association clearly lays out the facts:
“Scientists are currently developing more than 20 COVID-19 vaccines, but there are currently no licensed vaccines or therapeutics available,” the association wrote. “In contrast, antivirals and vaccines are widely available for influenza. While the influenza vaccine is not effective against COVID-19 virus, it is highly recommended to get vaccinated each year to prevent the flu.”
This also isn’t going away.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress that we have not seen the worst of this outbreak.
In his testimony on Wednesday, Fauci said:
"Whenever you have an outbreak that you can start seeing community spread, which means by definition that you don't know what the index case is, and the way you can approach it is by contact tracing — when you have enough of that then it becomes a situation where you're not going to be able to effectively and efficiently contain it.
“Whenever you look at the history of outbreaks, what you see now in an uncontained way — and although we are containing it in some respects, we keep getting people coming in from the country that are travel-related. We've seen that in many of the states that are now involved and then when you get community spread it makes the challenge much greater.
“So I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. How much worse it will get will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country.”
We are encouraged by the leadership of the city of Kerrville and Peterson Health to ensure there is a plan in place to care for the most vulnerable people who could contract the highly contagious virus.
All of Kerr County’s agencies, along with others across the Hill Country, are working to get ahead of the illness — hoping the region is a safe haven from the spread of the virus in metropolitan areas.
Schreiner University expressed that sentiment when it decided to remain open, offering its students a safe place to stay during the upcoming spring break, but expecting them to return to class on March 23. This is counter to what other institutions in Texas have done, but Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick is also prepared to follow suit and change direction.
“Let me assure you that Schreiner University will follow any and all directives from state and federal agencies,” McCormick wrote. “If they mandate our closure, we will close. And you should expect us to continue to modify our day-to-day operations as we try to maintain the sanctuary of Schreiner.”
There are still plenty of naysayers out there who have described the actions as ridiculous and dumb. There are always those people. They are the ones who refuse to evacuate during a hurricane or a fire, and they’re the ones who often put others at risk.
Taking this crisis seriously — with good safety practices and an approach that we can defeat it — will win the day for all of us. It’s a very serious situation. There’s no reason to panic. We will remain calm. We will overcome this.
