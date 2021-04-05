S. Cherico’s March 30 opinion of Mr. Lehman’s March 20 letter, misses the mark. Lehman’s perception of liberal values and those who vote for them are right on the money. Neither was he fueling distrust and disdain for bi-partisan politics. Democrats do that quite well all by themselves.
Mr. Lehman, myself and many others see no constructive benefit in Democrat/liberal/socialist values and do not want to see them infecting city policies. If Democrats are forced to reveal themselves, they won’t get elected in this city or county governments.
