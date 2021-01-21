I highly object to the front page article on Leigh Gibson. How this could have been a long article on a Trump supporter is unconscionable. This woman is a right-wing supporter of a president trying to circumvent the will of the people, and she is treated as a credible source of news. Your second page has one small article on the assault on our democracy??
This was NO peaceful protest, as Mrs. Gibson purports. Our Capitol was breached by domestic terrorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.