I managed to score a bunch of eggs from a food distributor the other day that supplies restaurants and was overstocked due to the restaurants shutting down at a time when the grocery stores are struggling to keep them in stock.
My kids and I were excited, since we had been out for a while and now had more than we needed, so we decided to play “Egg Santa Claus” for our neighbors that we thought might need some, too.
We each grabbed a couple dozen and started walking down the street, knocking on doors and offering eggs for free. The most common response was, “Thanks, so much! Awww, that’s so kind of you! But, I’ll pass, we’re good for now,” or some variation of “Thanks, but I’m good. We have enough.”
It wasn’t until the fourth house that we found an elderly couple who reluctantly accepted one dozen (although we offered them more) with tears in their eyes and shared how they love eggs and had gone to the store several times and been unable to find any, and how grateful they were for the kindness.
But that was the “eggception.”
In general, the eggs were hard to give away for free at a time when people were maximum-buying them in every store. It took all day and taking to the internet and texting friends before I could give away all we wanted to share to people who would accept them.
I had a similar experience during Hurricane Harvey, when my brother and I loaded up a Suburban with cases of water and fresh food and pulled a small boat through dozens of miles of fender-height water on the highway to reach communities near Beaumont. All the stores there were flooded and locked up due to evacuation orders. We found ourselves in a line of thousands in a relief convoy, and to our amazement, there were a lot more rescuers than people needing to be rescued.
It was almost impossible to give our stuff away because of the massive outpouring of kindness that exceeded the immediate needs of the people in the disaster area. I particularly remember one woman — a single, black mother with young kids in her car who was driving around looking for an open gas station to buy supplies for her kids (none were open in the region). We told her we had plenty of water and food with us if she needed some.
She reached for her purse and asked how much for a case of water. When we said, “free, we’re just trying to help people and can’t give this stuff away — people keep turning us down,” her demeanor changed from worried to peaceful.
She put her purse away and said, “You know what? No, I’m good. I’m sure there’s people who need it out there more than me. You give it to them,” and she blessed us as she went on her way.
I’m proud to be a Texan, and I’m proud of the kindness and resilience of our state and country I’ve seen time and time again.
Please don’t let your pride stop you from asking for help if you really need it. Many of us are happy to help and looking for opportunities. But the more we can look out for our own families, neighbors, churches and community, the better.
Let’s endeavor to demand as little as possible from state or federal governments in this time. The more we can count our blessings and say, “Thanks, but we’re good,” the more our leaders will be able to help people who are harder hit than we, and the further our nation’s resources will be able to go.
Remember, it’s an election year, and politicians at all levels are happy to give away the farm and saddle us with decades of costly debt responding to this virus. Let’s let this be a wake-up call for kindness and self-reliance and a reminder to build more emergency cushion into our personal and business lives in the future.
Let’s support each other in every way we can, starting right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.