Ms. (Verna) Benham’s column (“Are we protecting what they died to save?” in the Thursday, June 3 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) about our electrical grid left out a few very critical points. There is not a single “grid” in the U.S.; there are two large, interconnected grid systems (eastern and western). And then, of course, there is Texas.
Texas decided to go their own way to avoid “government regulation,” and we have suffered for it. Through the combination of heavy pressure from the oil and gas industry and ineptitude in our statehouse, we have an electric system that is vulnerable not just to cyber attacks, but also a multitude of problems.
