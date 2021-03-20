Values are important. They govern how we live, work and interact with friends, neighbors, co-workers and family. Values can come from our upbringing, religious institutions and peers. Core values stand the tests of time and experiences.
Like it or not, our political affiliations are a reflection of our values. Your political affiliation tells others whether you support socialism or our Constitutional Republic, whether you value abortion on demand (at taxpayer expense) or the sanctity of life, open borders or national sovereignty. Do you value your God-given rights, or those granted to you by the government? Do you prefer to judge people by the content of their character or the color of their skin?
