I like Verna Benham’s column. I lived in the Valley for 27 years, and she knows what really goes on down there. Sometimes the truth hurts, but pay close state of it. (sic) I look forward to more of her columns. Very interesting and true, thank goodness. Please keep her column in the newspaper.
Joyce Gilbreath, Kerrville
