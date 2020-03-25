The day after my last column, I heard from friends that, with the extreme danger, I shouldn’t imply that people could ignore restrictions. I agreed and wrote a correction piece, but it was apparently too late.
I remain greatly worried about societal damage and re-starting our large economy. Let’s moderate actions where we possibly can. The president of the Federal Reserve said relief funds are best used to help businesses survive and keep their employees.
These times are challenging — all of us are coping with sudden lifestyle changes. I wondered how my daughter-in-law would cope with my two very active grandsons, ages 10 and 7. A surprising Facebook photo showed the two of them lying on their backs, legs sprawled, eyes closed.
My son wryly commented: “I’m glad for the caption (yoga), and that there was no yellow tape.”
My daughter-in-law is also sewing cloth masks for local shelters. She’s home schooling the boys and amazed that new math enables the youngest to do subtraction of three-digit numbers rapidly in his head — me, too!
Now, the youngster wants piano lessons, and our daunting plan is I should teach him via Facetime. That means coping with my smartphone, with which I have such a loving relationship. I will practice handling it without hitting some obnoxious button that loses the connection.
My music store was still operating, so music is there. This will be good for lots of laughs and a new relationship with Dax.
These times can be catalysts to begin new things that promise to be very rewarding. And maybe we can improve old things? Re: piano, arthritis is making large chords difficult, so I’ll practice adjustments to keep that undetected.
If you have hobbies you dreamed of pursuing sometime, why not now? If it requires buying at stores, be quick.
Using our time creatively is so important; there is potential to deepen relationships — or worsen them. For children’s activities, one mom bought art supplies, and well as dirt and seed for planting. If active children can safely play outside in the backyard or a
place away from people, that’s helpful.
Walks are good for everyone (something I usually find excuses to resist). Living on top of this hill has potential for serious exercise if I descend one of the roads. The Hill Country is beautiful and very green in spring. Our short season of redbud trees is about to end, but white trees are flowering. Before long, we’ll have our famous bluebonnets. I wonder if we can drive to see them if we stay in the car?
For confined older people, what? My thoughtful daughter, who’s talented in giving perfect gifts, sent me snack mix, chocolates and DVDs of Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals and interesting-looking PBS biographies. Amazon makes gifts possible, even to closed nursing homes. Keeping in touch with emails and phone calls is also good — even better if we can learn Facetime to see each other — although I was warned not to get caught in the bathroom!
And there’s always the joy of books; libraries have been experiencing runs like grocery stores. I hope they’ve found a way to continue operating.
Actually, small group meetings (under 10) may be able to continue. I’m fortunate to be in two. One group enjoys any conceivable subject that a member presents, the last being forensic linguistics (patterns of vocabulary and word usage that are helpful in solving crimes and proving guilt in court).
The second is a church group that bonded over challenges like reading the Bible in 90 days. We’re currently studying “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr, who tackles questions that have bothered me since I was a teenager — that is, thinking Christianity has a monopoly on truth.
He says, “Christ is not Jesus’s last name.” For him, “Christ” is a term for the Supreme Being of all people who is active in all religions and cultures. Most of our group has thought that for a long time. Still, for me, Jesus’s teachings are more than enough to try to follow; and He has sustained me through many challenges, from finding purpose to the unprecedented present crisis.
As I talk to those who have it a whole lot tougher than I — those who can’t read for failing eyesight and struggle with serious health issues: dialysis, unrelenting pain — I find them still upbeat, not complaining. They, too, are undergirded by great faith in our loving God.
One of them asked, “What do you do if you don’t have that?”
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service. Her column appears weekly.
