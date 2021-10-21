The Museum of Western Art would like to thank everyone who voted for us in this year’s Readers Choice Awards. To be recognized as the Best Tourist Attraction in Kerrville is a special honor and to receive runner-up mentions for Best Event Venue and Best Gift Shop reinforces our commitment to be a museum in which Kerrville can be proud.
Darrell Beauchamp, Kerrville
