If there has been one governmental agency that has been out in front of the coronavirus outbreak, and eventually pandemic, it has been the Kerrville Independent School District.
While some have been quick to tell us the district’s response was too slow in its efforts to cancel school, we think that the district’s approach was measured and in the best interest of its staff, the community and, most important, the students of the school district.
In turn, every other school district in our area has followed suit and is closing school through at least April 3. Kerrville, however, has left its return more open ended, and has not set a date for the return of students.
There is great uncertainty about the spread of coronavirus and in other states the school year has basically been wiped out. It’s hard to imagine for the millions of high school seniors who won’t get to see the end of their school year, but it’s even harder for millions more who will be at home while we fight this pandemic.
For Kerrville Independent School District, however, they had the foresight to see the potential problems, and began messaging parents as soon as Feb. 14. In that letter, Superintendent Mark Foust explained that the district was following the matter.
Remember, China didn’t start reporting this until Dec. 31, 2019 and the first case in the U.S. was discovered near Seattle on Jan. 19, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services were already watching the virus as it sickened thousands in China.
While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers, and the broader community by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses,” Foust wrote in the email to parents. “Our teachers, school nurses, and staff are working carefully to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent handwashing, covering every cough or sneeze, and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently.”
That’s good advice no matter, but it’s clear that KISD had the best interest of the community in mind when they sent this letter, and they clearly had the best interest in mind for the safety of their students. They were doing the job we’ve charged them with, and they did it well.
