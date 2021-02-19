When members of the City Council are sworn into office, they pledge they will “to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this State, so help me God.”
There are seven principles that the Constitution of the United States of America is based on. I will use those to show the relationship of the Constitution to the city council.
Popular Sovereignty
“We the people…” the first three words of the preamble to the Constitution describe the essence of popular sovereignty. The power in the government of the U.S. comes directly from the people. When Kerrville citizens vote for city council members, as they will in May, they are practicing popular sovereignty.
Limited Government
The city government is limited by federal and state laws and its own charter. What the city can and cannot do are defined by these laws and this document.
Separation of Powers
The City does not have three branches of government – legislative, executive and judicial – like the federal government. But it does have forms of those three. The city council performs the legislative function, and the city manager and staff represent the executive function. State and federal courts serve the judicial function.
Checks and Balances
The checks and balances on the city government are numerous. First is the election of persons to serve on the city council. There are also the voices of the citizens in opposition or support of issues. There are more than 100 citizens serving on boards and commissions of the City of Kerrville that approve or deny all kinds of matters. And there is the recall option to remove elected persons from office. Finally, the city manager is hired and serves at the pleasure of the city council and can be removed at any time.
Individual Rights
Individual rights are a principle of the constitution which is dealt with primarily in the Bill of Rights, the first amendments to the Constitution. Most of these amendments deal with basic human rights, such as freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, and no cruel and unusual punishment. Obviously, the city council follows and protects these individual rights.
Federalism
Federalism is the principle of the Constitution that splits power between a national or federal government and the states. Local governments obtain all of their authority from the states through various statutes either as general law or home rule with a citizen-adopted charter.
Continuity in government is crucial to a well-functioning country and community. And that starts with the Constitution, as seen in the decisions from the federal to the local levels.
My thanks to attorneys who reviewed this column.
