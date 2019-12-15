Great local entertainment opportunities abound
We are so blessed in Kerrville to have access to the glorious Hill Country Symphony and three fantastic theater venues: Hill country Arts Foundation, Fredericksburg Theater, and the Cailloux Theater Playhouse 2000. There are so many wonderful productions going on, especially during the holiday season, I want to make sure that “Gift of the Magi”, at the VK theater (next to the Cailloux Theater)) for two more weekends is not overlooked...This totally charming play, starring Amy & Marcus Goodyear, will warm your heart and really get you into the Christmas Spirit! Congratulations to the cast and staff on this holiday gem!Don’t miss it!s
Diane Fitch, Kerrville
Housing development would be an eyesore for community
I’ve been closely following the discussion about the new 200-500 “affordable” homes to be built. When the Planning and Zoning Commissioners could not get a majority vote for or against the project, they passed it on to the City Council. Having done that, you can rest assured the vote will pass with every member voting for it. The council is of the mind set of growth, growth and more growth. That has always been their mantra.
As for “affordable” homes, I have to ask what they consider affordable. I can drive on almost any street in any residential area, and see many, many houses on he market. But, now we need these homes? What I envision is a future low-income housing area, that will be an eyesore to the city, not to mention the residents of adjacent areas. I encourage those residents to call, write, or go door-to-door of those living there, and petition the council not to vote for this project. Let them know where you stand. I’ll sign one if presented to me.
Ken Pinkham, Kerrville
Red flag laws are needed to protect those in danger
The suicide rate of veterans, active duty military, farmers and big city police officers continues to rise at alarming rates. Over 50% of suicides are committed with firearms.
The red flag law authorizes courts to issue a special type of protection order, allowing police to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who are deemed to harm themself or others. Congressman Chip Roy is against the red flag law and prefers the status quo as set by the NRA.
Rep. Andrew Murr has not expressed his opinion of the red flag law and how to increase the public safety of Texans.
It is disappointing to hear from our elected officials as to what options they will not address for firearm violence.
Please contact the local offices of Mr. Roy and Mr. Murr as to your expectations of them to increase public safety. Texas Senators Cronyn and Cruz are not supportive of taking firearms from domestic abusers and prefer their loyalty to the NRA.
Randy Simank, Kerrville
Kerr County Commissioners get it wrong about guns
Reported comments of Kerr County elected officials on the sanctuary county resolution demonstrate a failure to understand the history of this country and the Constitution that is both tragic and terrifying.
The Constitution defines and limits the power of the federal government. Actions beyond those limits are unconstitutional and are not law.
Article I of the Texas Constitution adopts the U.S .Constitution by reference, so the Texas government is identically bound.
The sheriff’s oath frees him from the obligation to enforce any unconstitutional proclamation.
Who gets to decide if a proclamation is constitutional and therefore a law or not? We do.
The “sovereign citizen” is the core idea on which America is based. It is up to us to decide on constitutionality. The sheriff, as the county officer designated to apply force preemptively in the protection of our liberties, is at the point of the knife. He or she must bear the burden of making that determination, and those decisions are supported by the people or rejected by them through the mechanisms of recall and election.
It is illogical to believe that the power of deciding constitutionality rests with the Supreme Court, and Constitution does not bestow that power there.
The First Amendment forbids restriction of the peoples’ power to assemble and seek redress of grievances. Nowhere does it assign to the government the power to determine the form or content of such grievance, which is precisely what the county court is attempting to do. A reasonable interpretation of the Constitution they have all sworn to “preserve, protect and defend” would require them to accept the resolution as presented to them and vote it either up or down. They either do not understand their responsibilities or are afraid to take a position on a matter of profound import.
Warren Funk, Hunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.